Valdosta gas prices remain steady

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline in Valdosta remained stable last week even as state and national prices increased.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City early this week was $2.74, the same as a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price recorded in the city was $2.29 per gallon at a store on Cat Creek Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta was tied with Atlanta for having the state’s fifth-highest average price out of the 15 Georgia fuel markets monitored by the auto club — lower than Savannah, Macon, Hinesville and Brunswick but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.88 per gallon, up two cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $2.74 per gallon was up four cents in the same period, AAA said.
“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak but is a positive sign for consumers.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
