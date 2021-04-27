Valdosta gas prices remain stable

VALDOSTA — The Azalea City’s gasoline prices were unchanged for the second week in a row.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta early this week was $2.71, the same as a week ago as well as the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in Valdosta was $2.54 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fifth-highest gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets studied by the auto club — lower than Savannah, Macon, Hinesville and Brunswick but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Atlanta and Albany, the AAA said.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose two cents during the last week to $2.89 per gallon, while Georgia’s average during the same period rose a penny to $2.71 per gallon, the auto club said.
“The jump in demand … combined with the small increase in supply pushed the national gas price average two cents more expensive on the week,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “This is the largest one-week national jump we’ve seen in five weeks.”
In market action early this week, benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 23 cents to $61.91 a barrel. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 46 cents to $65.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $1.98 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.88 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
