Valdosta gas prices remain stable

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County gas prices remained stable during the last week even as national and state prices rose significantly.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Valdosta early this week was $2.28, unchanged during seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gasoline price reported in the city was $2.15 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta gas prices tied with Athens as the sixth most expensive out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club early this week — lower than Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta and Atlanta but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.47 per gallon, five cents higher than a week earlier, while the average price in Georgia, $2.29 per gallon, was also a nickel higher in the same period, AAA said.
“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”
In energy trading this week, benchmark U.S. crude rose 69 cents to $57.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 62 cents on Friday to $56.85 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 71 cents to $60.05 a barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.