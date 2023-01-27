VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices rocketed upward again during the past week in Lowndes County, mirroring state and national trends.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Thursday was $3.40, up 16 cents in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported in the Azalea City was $3.19 per gallon at a Baytree Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fifth-highest average gas price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA: lower than Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick and Augusta but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Mcon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Athens, Atlanta and Alabama.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.50 per gallon, up 12 cents over the previous week, while Georgia’s average of $3.39 per gallon was up 18 cents in the same period, the auto club said.
“The recent rising temperatures led to rising pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And with the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment.”
In market action, Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 86 cents to $81.01 a barrel. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.35 to $87.47 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents $3.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.