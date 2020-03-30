Gas prices
Terry Richards

VALDOSTA — The price of gas continues to fall in Lowndes County in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, though not as fast as in some other markets around Georgia.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.93, down 9 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.

Monday, Valdosta ranked third-highest among prices for the 15 Georgia markets AAA monitors. Some of those markets showed significantly steeper price drops during the last week than Valdosta, including:

• Rome: 16 cents.

• Dalton: 18 cents.

• Savannah: 25 cents.

• Atlanta: 11cents.

The lowest gasoline price reported in Valdosta Monday was $1.58 per gallon at a store on U.S. 84, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.

Nationally, the average gasoline price Monday was $2.01 per gallon, down 12 cents from a week earlier, while the Georgia average of $1.84 per gallon was down 11 cents in the same period, according to the auto club.

In Monday market action, benchmark U.S. crude fell more than 5% and dropped below $20 per barrel for the first time since early 2002. Oil started the year above $60, and prices have plunged on expectations that a weakened global economy will burn less fuel. The world is awash in oil, meanwhile, producers continue to pull more of it out of the ground.

