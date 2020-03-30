VALDOSTA — The price of gas continues to fall in Lowndes County in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, though not as fast as in some other markets around Georgia.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.93, down 9 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
Monday, Valdosta ranked third-highest among prices for the 15 Georgia markets AAA monitors. Some of those markets showed significantly steeper price drops during the last week than Valdosta, including:
• Rome: 16 cents.
• Dalton: 18 cents.
• Savannah: 25 cents.
• Atlanta: 11cents.
The lowest gasoline price reported in Valdosta Monday was $1.58 per gallon at a store on U.S. 84, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Nationally, the average gasoline price Monday was $2.01 per gallon, down 12 cents from a week earlier, while the Georgia average of $1.84 per gallon was down 11 cents in the same period, according to the auto club.
In Monday market action, benchmark U.S. crude fell more than 5% and dropped below $20 per barrel for the first time since early 2002. Oil started the year above $60, and prices have plunged on expectations that a weakened global economy will burn less fuel. The world is awash in oil, meanwhile, producers continue to pull more of it out of the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.