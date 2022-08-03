Valdosta gas prices keep dipping

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices continued to fall in Valdosta last week, mirroring state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Valdosta Wednesday was $3.46, down 13 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The cheapest fuel price reported in the Azalea City Wednesday was $3.15 per gallon at a store on West Hill Avenue, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the third lowest average fuel price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — above Warner Robins and Albany but beneath Savannah, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order extending the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Sept. 12, the third such suspension since the General Assembly passed a law that originally cancelled the tax through May 31.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $4.16 per gallon, down 14 cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.72 per gallon was down 11 cents in the same period, AAA said.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $3.76 to $90.66 a barrel. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.76 to $96.78 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 15 cents to $2.91 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.41 a gallon. September natural gas rose 56 cents to $8.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
