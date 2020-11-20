Valdosta gas prices jump

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County’s gasoline prices jumped in the past week, mirroring state and national trends, numbers show.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.99, up a dime from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gasoline price in the city Monday was $1.89 per gallon at a store on U.S. 41 South, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include the prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest price.
Monday, Valdosta was tied with Hinesville for the third highest gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA — lower than Savannah and Brunswick but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.13 per gallon, up two cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $1.97 was up a nickel in the same period, the auto club said.
“Following a jump in demand, we’ve seen a number of state gas price averages increase on the week. However, the majority of these increases were just a few pennies,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “With many states seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers and a number of officials warning against holiday travel, demand is likely to see a dip in coming weeks.”
In market action this week, benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.21 to $41.34 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.04 to $43.82 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $1.15 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.23 a gallon. December natural gas fell 30 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
