Valdosta gas prices increase

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County increased last week, defying national and state trends, according to reports.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.40, an increase of five cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in the city Monday was $2.30 per gallon at two stores, one on Inner Perimeter Road and the other on Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn't include shopping clubs where only members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the sixth lowest average gas prices Monday among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.65 per gallon, unchanged during a week, while the Georgia average of $2.50 had fallen by four cents in the same period, according to the auto club.
In Friday market action, crude oil recovered from an early slide to close with a modest gain. Still, it ended the week with a loss of 5.3 percent, reflecting worries about weakening demand and growing supplies.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 36 cents to settle at $52.81 per barrel. It started the week at $55.91. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 66 cents to close at $58.37 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.57 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 1 cent to $1.89 per gallon. Natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.