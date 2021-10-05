Valdosta gas prices inch upward

VALDOSTA — Gasoline got slightly more expensive in the Azalea City last week.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Valdosta early this week was $2.97, up a penny from seven days earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The least expensive gasoline reported in the city was $2.77 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the sixth most expensive gas prices out of the 15 markets studied by the auto club — below Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.20 per gallon, up a penny in a week, while the Georgia average of $2.99 per gallon was unchanged in that period, AAA said.
“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
