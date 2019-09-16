Valdosta gas prices head upward

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County gas prices rose a little last week, following a state trend but bucking national price patterns.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.35, up three cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported in the city Monday was $2.23 a gallon at a retailer on U.S. 84 West, according to the price-tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn't include buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the seventh least expensive prices Monday out of the 15 Georgia gas markets monitored by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of $2.56 per gallon was unchanged since a week earlier, while the Georgia average of $2.39 per gallon was up three cents in the same period, according to the auto club.
An attack on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities during the weekend sent energy prices spiraling worldwide.
Benchmark Brent crude prices gained nearly 20 percent in the first moments of trading Monday before settling down to more than 10 percent higher as trading continued. A barrel of Brent traded up $6.45 to $66.67.
That spike represented the biggest percentage value jump in Brent crude since the run-up to the 1991 Gulf War that saw a U.S.-led coalition expel Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's forces from Kuwait.
U.S. benchmark West Texas crude was up about 10 percent. U.S. gasoline and heating oil similarly were up.
The attack halted production of 5.7 million barrels of crude a day, more than half of Saudi Arabia's global daily exports and more than 5 percent of the world's daily crude oil production. Most of that output goes to Asia.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
