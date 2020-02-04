Valdosta gas prices ease

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County gasoline prices fell last week, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.29, down eight cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gasoline price in the city reported Monday was $2.13 per gallon at stores on Bemiss Road and Inner Perimeter Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include prices at buyers' clubs, where only club members receive the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the sixth highest average gas price Monday among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club.
Nationwide, the average price Monday for a gallon of fuel was $2.47, down four cents during the week, while the Georgia average of $2.30 was down seven cents in the same period, according to AAA.
In Friday market action, benchmark crude oil fell 58 cents to settle at $51.56 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 13 cents to close at $58.16 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline was unchanged at $1.49 per gallon. Heating oil declined 1 cent to $1.63 per gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
