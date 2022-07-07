Valdosta gas prices dip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices continue to drop in the Azalea City.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas mid-week in Valdosta was $4.07, down 16 cents from $4.23 a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $3.81 per gallon at several stores, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the third lowest fuel prices among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club — higher than Warner Robins and Albany but lower than Savannah, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens.
The national average price for fuel was $4.78 per gallon, down nine cents from seven days earlier, while Georgia’s average of $4.29 per gallon was also down nine cents in the same period, AAA said.
“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived.”
In mid-week market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 97 cents to $98.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $2.08 to $100.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 9 cents to $3.24 a gallon. August heating oil fell 19 cents to $3.41 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
