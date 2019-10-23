Valdosta gas prices creep upward

VALDOSTA —Gasoline prices in Lowndes County inched upward last week, following national trends, according to statistics.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.39, a penny higher than a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price for fuel reported Monday in the city was $2.27 per gallon at retailers on the Madison Highway and Baytree Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta's Monday gas prices were the eighth highest out of the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.65 per gallon, a cent higher than seven days earlier, while Georgia's average of $2.43 per gallon was two cents lower in the same period, AAA said.
In Friday market action, benchmark crude oil fell 15 cents to settle at $53.78 a barrel last week. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 49 cents to close at $59.42 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline was unchanged at $1.62 per gallon. Heating oil was unchanged at $1.95 per gallon. Natural gas was unchanged at $2.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
