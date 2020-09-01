Valdosta gas prices continue to climb

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County climbed again last week, in line with national and state trends, statistics show.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.08, five cents higher than a week before, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported Monday in the Azalea City was $1.95 per gallon at a retailer on Bemiss Road, the price tracking website gasbuddy.com showed.
Valdosta’s Monday average price for gasoline was tied with Macon for the fifth highest among the 15 Georgia markets AAA monitors — lower than Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick and Augusta but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
On the national level, Monday’s average gas price of $2.23 per gallon was four cents higher than seven days ago, while Georgia’s average of $2.05 was six cents higher in the same time period, the auto club said.
“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline stocks and gas prices should push cheaper.”
Hurricane Laura, which slammed into Louisiana as a high-end Category 4 storm, forced temporary shutdowns of many oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
In Monday midday market action, oil prices were headed higher. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 0.2% to $43.06 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.1% at $45.85 per barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.