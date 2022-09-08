VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices continue to slide in Lowndes County, following state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Valdosta mid-week was $3.26, a drop of three cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Valdosta was $3.03 per gallon at a store on Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. Some buyers’ clubs and convenience store chains with gasoline discount programs were offering fuel at $2.99 per gallon to card-carrying members.
Valdosta had the sixth-highest gas prices in the state — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick and Atlanta but above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Athens and Albany, the auto club said.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.75 per gallon, down eight cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.31 per gallon was down six cents in the same period, AAA said.
“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “but we still have another month of peak hurricane season and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”
In mid-week market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $4.94 to $81.94 a barrel. Brent crude for November delivery fell $4.83 to $88 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 11 cents to $2.31 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.59 a gallon. October natural gas fell 31 cents to $7.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
