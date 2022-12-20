VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices continue to dip in Valdosta, mirroring state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City early this week was $2.72, 11 cents cheaper than a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $2.47 per gallon at a West Hill Avenue store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include prices at buyers clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the eighth-highest average fuel price out of 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta, Athens and Atlanta and above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.14 per gallon, down 12 cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $2.77 per gallon was down a dime in the same period, the auto club said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.