VALDOSTA — Lowndes County gasoline prices have gone into freefall as calls for businesses to shutter and people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus take their toll at the pump.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.02, down nine cents in a week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report. That represents a drop of 33 cents in a month.
The lowest price for fuel reported in the city Monday was $1.65, a level not seen in many years, at a store on West Hill Avenue, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta was tied with Columbus Monday for the fourth most expensive gasoline among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA. The Dalton market area reported an average price of $1.76 a gallon Monday.
It now costs Georgians $29.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.85 less than what motorists paid in April 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon, according to a AAA statement.
"Typically, gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “With Americans urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.13 a gallon, down 13 cents in a week and 34 cents in a month. Georgia's Monday average of $1.95 a gallon was down 12 cents in a week and 36 cents for the month, AAA said.
Shutdowns and "shelter in place" orders in many states mean less demand for oil. U.S. crude has dropped about 21%, dipping below $20 a barrel last week for the first time since February 2002. On Monday, benchmark crude was down 79 cents at $23.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange before noon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
