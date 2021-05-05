Valdosta gas prices climb

VALDOSTA — Gasoline got a little more expensive in the Azalea City during the past week, in line with state and national trends.
The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta earlier this week was $2.74, two cents higher than a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in the city was $2.58 per gallon at a store on Norman Drive, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include the prices at buyers’ clubs, where only club members get the lowest price.
Valdosta had the fourth-highest gasoline prices out of 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club earlier this week — below Savannah, Hinesville and Brunswick but above Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.91 per gallon, up five cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $2.71 was up a penny in the same period, AAA said.
“While April saw minimal fluctuation, May is likely to see much larger increases alongside demand spikes, especially closer to Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Compared to May 2019, U.S. gasoline demand is down only 4% and gas prices are on average just two cents more.”
In market trading earlier this week, benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.20 to $65.69 a barrel. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.32 cents to $68.88 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.
