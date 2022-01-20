Valdosta gas prices climb slightly

VALDOSTA — The Azalea City’s gasoline prices inched forward during the past week, mirroring state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta earlier this week was $3.05, a penny higher than a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in Lowndes County was $2.89 per gallon at a store in Lake Park, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the ninth highest gasoline prices among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gas was $3.31 per gallon, one cent higher than seven days before, while Georgia’s average of $3.11 per gallon was unchanged in the same period.
“In the past few weeks, we have seen the price for a barrel of oil slowly work its way from the mid-$60s to the low $80s,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a statement. “And the primary reason is global economic optimism, whether well-founded or not, that the worst of COVID may soon be behind us.”
In market action earlier this week, benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.61 to $85.43 a barrel. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.03 to $87.51. a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.43 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas rose 2 cents to $4.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
