Valdosta gas prices calm down

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta stabilized late this week after several days of panic buying following a pipeline cyberattack.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the Azalea City Thursday was $2.89, up only a penny from the previous day, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
That represents a sizable slowdown after price spikes earlier in the week. From Monday through Wednesday, the city’s average gas price jumped by 10 cents, AAA said.
The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack last Friday. In such events, the attackers often encrypt files or entire computers belonging to the victim, rendering them useless until a ransom is paid.
Colonial is in the process of getting the pipeline back in service.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Thursday was $3.03, while the Georgia average was $2.99, the auto club said.
The price tracking app Gasbuddy showed 11 retailers in Valdosta that had run out of gasoline late in the week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
