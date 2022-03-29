Valdosta gas prices among state's lowest

VALDOSTA — The Azalea City was in a three-way tie Tuesday for the cheapest gas in Georgia — “cheap” being a relative term.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta, Columbus and Warner Robins was $3.78, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
Prices were higher in all of the other Georgia metro fuel markets the auto club monitors — Savannah, Rome, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Catoosa, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Albany.
The lowest gas price reported in Valdosta was $3.59 per gallon at a store on East Park Avenue, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Gasoline prices have climbed to unheard-of heights in recent weeks as a knock-on effect from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Aside from sending jitters into fuel markets, countries that had depended on Russian oil have cut off Russia in protest over the invasion, meaning there is a smaller global pool of oil for countries to buy from.
Prices in Valdosta had topped $4 per gallon before the state suspended its 29-cent fuel tax earlier this month.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline stabilized at $4.24 per gallon, unchanged in seven days, while Georgia’s average price of $3.94 was down 13 cents in the same period, AAA said.
“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And with oil prices refusing to fall, the price at the pump is likewise meeting resistance at dropping further.”
In market action, U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.8% and Brent crude, the international standard, fell 2.5%. Prices are still up more than 30% globally.
Falling oil prices weighed down energy companies, which had some of the biggest losses early this week. Hess slid 1.5%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
