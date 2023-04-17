VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in the Azalea City rose moderately during the last week, outpacing rises on the state and national level.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta early this week was $3.41, four cents higher than a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $3.24 per gallon at a North Ashley Street store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta was tied with Macon and Columbus for the fifth most expensive gasoline among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club: lower than Savannah, Hinesville, Brunwick and Augusta but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Catoosa, Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.68 per gallon, up a penny in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.39 per gallon was also up by a penny in the same period, AAA said.
“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.69 to $80.83 a barrel. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.55 to $84.76 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 7 cents $2.77 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. May natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
