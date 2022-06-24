Valdosta gang member sentenced

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.