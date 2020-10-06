Valdosta fuel prices stagnant

VALDOSTA — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Average gasoline prices on the local, state and national levels have remained unchanged during the course of a week.
Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta was $1.97, exactly the same as a week earlier, the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report said.
The lowest fuel price reported in Lowndes County this week was $1.79 per gallon at a Lake Park store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the eighth-highest average fuel price among the 15 Georgia markets AAA monitors — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta Atlanta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Albany.
Nationally, the average gasoline price of $2.19 per gallon was unchanged during the course of seven days, as was Georgia’s average price of $2 per gallon, the auto club said.
“Demand is likely to see some declines in the weeks ahead as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “That will mean gas prices are likely to push cheaper throughout the month.”
At the end of market trading Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $2.17 to $39.22 a barrel. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $2.02 to $41.29 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $1.19 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.13 a gallon. November natural gas rose 18 cents to $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.