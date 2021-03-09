Valdosta fuel prices keep rising

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices continue to rise in Lowndes County, following state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.62, up three cents in a week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City Monday was $2.47 per gallon at a store on the Bellville Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fourth-highest gasoline prices among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA early this week — behind Savannah, Hinesville and Brunswick but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.77 per gallon, up a nickel in seven days, while the Georgia average of $2.59 per gallon was up two cents in the same period, the auto club said.
“With crude oil prices back on the rise, we could see the national average climb towards $2.90 this spring with some relief by early summer,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018. At that time, crude was averaging about $71 per barrel.”
In market action early this week, benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.6% to $65.05 a barrel. .
Last week, with oil prices rising, some observers were expecting the OPEC cartel and its allies to lift more restrictions and let the oil flow more freely. But OPEC agreed to leave most restrictions in place, despite growing demand.
