Valdosta fuel prices climb

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta climbed substantially last week, bucking state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the city Monday was $2.42, up nine cents in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in Valdosta Monday was $2.32 per gallon at a retailer on Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta tied with Hinesville Monday for the sixth highest gasoline prices out of the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.62 per gallon, up only a penny in a week, while the Georgia average of $2.43 per gallon was unchanged in the same period, AAA said.
In Friday market action, benchmark crude oil rose 9 cents to settle at $57.24 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 22 cents to $62.51 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to $1.63 per gallon. Heating oil was unchanged at $1.92 per gallon. Natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
