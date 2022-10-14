Shelton Felton accepts Team of the Week Award

Valdosta head football coach Shelton Felton accepts the GHSF Daily Team of the Week Award Thursday at Valdosta High School.

 Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily Times

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School held a pep rally to honor the Wildcat football team on Friday.

During the rally, VHS students were allowed to take pictures with the Winnersville Classic trophy.

The ‘Cats were named the Georgia High School Football Daily Team of the Week and head coach Shelton Felton was named GHSF Daily Coach of the Week Award after his team’s 13-6 win over Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic last week.

The Friday afternoon rally also featured several performances by the band, cheerleaders and even a dance-off between Wildcat players and assistant coach Nicholas Locher.

Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.

