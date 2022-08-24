VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County pecan firm has issued a recall for a mislabeled product shipped to Walmarts in three states.
South Georgia Pecan Company, headquartered in Valdosta, is recalling packages of Great Value Chopped Walnuts, according to a statement on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.
Because of a mislabeling issue, a packaging run of pecans was accidentally labeled as chopped walnuts, the statement said. Walmart contacted South Georgia Pecan Aug. 16 that the “walnut” pouches contained pecans.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” according to the statement. No illnesses have been reported.
Jeff Worn, president of South Georgia Pecan, said the mislabeling affected two pallets of product, representing only “a fraction of a fraction of 1%” of the company’s walnut operations.
The product — lot no. 29329 — was sold in four-ounce resealable pouches with a UPC bar code number of 78742201344 and a “use by” date of April 29, 2023.
The pouches were shipped to Walmart stores in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.
People who may have bought the pouches are urged to return them to the store for a refund or throw them away; those with questions can call South Georgia Pecan’s customer service line at 1-800-627-6630, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
