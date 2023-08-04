VALDOSTA — Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze early Thursday, the fire department said.
At 3:27 a.m., the fire department rolled trucks to a structure fire in the 600 block of Lynn Terrace, according to a statement from the Valdosta Fire Department.
The first fire unit arrived within five minutes to find a single-family home “heavily involved” in fire, firefighters said.
Eighteen firefighters fought to bring the blaze under control; two were treated and released at South Georgia Medical Center for minor injuries.
The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance. Police and EMTs assisted, the fire department said.
