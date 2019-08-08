Valdosta firefighter named Moultrie chief

MOULTRIE — A former Valdosta firefighter is now the top firefighter in this Colquitt County town.
The City of Moultrie announced the hiring of new Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau last week.
Thibodeau most recently served the Valdosta Fire Department and began his duties with the Moultrie Fire Department Monday, Aug. 5.
Thibodeau is a 29-year veteran in the fire service industry, the city said in a press release. He began his career as a volunteer with Lowndes County.
In 2000, he began working with the City of Valdosta Fire Department as a firefighter. Since, Thibodeau said, “I have worked in every rank of fire service except fire chief, until now.”
When asked what he loves about his career in fire service, Thibodeau said, “Satisfaction of serving the public is what I enjoy.”
Even though Moultrie will be a new community for him, Thibodeau has known many of the Moultrie firefighters for years.
“I like the atmosphere with the City of Moultrie and I want to be a part of the community,” he said.
City Manager Pete Dillard said the decision came after careful consideration.
“It was a competitive process with several strong candidates, and I am confident that Chief Thibodeau will lead the Moultrie Fire Department with integrity,” Dillard said. “Chief Thibodeau comes to Moultrie from the Valdosta Fire Department after 19 very successful years there. As operations captain in Valdosta, his knowledge and experience were invaluable in achieving and maintaining an IOS 1 rating, which is the highest level attainable.”
Thibodeau’s family has a long history of protecting residents through fire service. His father served for 30 years, and currently his brother and uncle are both fire chiefs in other states. Thibodeau and his wife, Mara, have been married for 26 years and they have one child.
Former Moultrie Fire Chief Lamar Plymel was named to the position upon the retirement of Chief Kenny Hannon 13 months ago, but Dillard said Plymel plans to retire this year, too. The city manager said he hoped having both Plymel and Thibodeau on staff for a while will ease the transition.
