VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department tackled two residential fires late Sunday and early Monday.
Around 7 :14 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a vacant structure at 215 Webster Street, a fire department statement said. The first unit arrived within four minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story house. Twenty fire personnel were on the scene and brought the blaze under control.
Around 12:27 a.m., fire units responded to a second incident, a residential fire at 305 North Troup Street. Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the structure. One occupant was found outside; firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, the statement said. The American Red Cross was called to help the occupant.
No injuries were reported in either blaze, both of which remain under investigation. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on-scene operations.
