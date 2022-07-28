VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will keep beating the heat in the form of a new Sutphen Demonstration Fire Engine.
This new fire engine will ultimately serve as an engine for the new fire station; however, it will relieve Engine 1 allowing the city to test out the “low hose bed” configuration, city officials confirmed. The current Engine 1 will temporarily serve as a reserve unit pending parts availability to repair current reserve units which are down due to supply chain issues.
Mark Barber, city manager, said the department was in immediate need due to the current supply environment.
“The demonstration truck is currently being built and available for delivery in approximately eight months. The current economic environment and supply challenges has changed the market so that new orders are at a minimum of 24 months for delivery,” he said in his report.
The city Fiscal Year 2023 budget included the purchase of three fire engines. The expenditure amount was approved at $734,454. The heavy-duty custom demonstration pumper was purchased under budget at $724,990 as well as reduce the wait time.
