VALDOSTA — Six people and an iguana were displaced by a house fire in Valdosta Wednesday.
At 7:15 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 605 Mack Drive, according to a fire department statement.
The first fire unit to arrive found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen window and back porch. Altogether, 14 firefighters responded.
All six of the house’s occupants were safely outside and fire personnel rescued the family’s pet iguana, fire department officials said.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on-scene operations. The fire was caused by unattended cooking, fire department officials said.
