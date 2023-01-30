VALDOSTA – As the scene shifted from the Crimson Colosseum to the ‘Cat Cage, so did the momentum.
The Valdosta Wildcats (13-9, 5-2 Region 1-7A) couldn’t keep up with the hot shooting of the Lowndes Vikings (13-10, 4-2), falling 60-50 Saturday night.
The Vikings, who struggled with their outside shooting in a home loss to the ‘Cats last week, filled it up with ten 3-point hits in their rivals’ gym. Lowndes junior swingman Ruben Compton spearheaded the long-range onslaught with five treys while 6-7 big man Landon New knocked down four of his own in the game.
“We did a poor job in transition defense, which is something we’ve struggled with this year,” VHS head coach James Lee said. “A couple of them were just wide open threes in the corner just running the floor in transition, which they did well tonight. They came out with a pretty good game plan and they watched film. (Transition defense) is something that’s haunted us all year. We’ll come out better prepared next game.”
Only four players for Lowndes scored in the game, led by New with 21 points. Senior Marcus Black added 17 points, highlighted by a monster tomahawk dunk over Valdosta’s DJ Berry in the second quarter that created a buzz inside the ‘Cat Cage. Compton finished with 15 points and sophomore point guard Sam Shoptaw chipped in with seven points as Lowndes snapped Valdosta’s three-game winning streak.
Playing on back-to-back nights, the ‘Cats showed no signs of fatigue but hurt themselves by missing several shots right at the basket and missing 11 of their 19 free throw attempts in the contest.
“That was something we wanted to focus on,” Lee said, referring to attacking the basket. “We knew they were going to focus on the dribble drive, so we knew that we were going to be able to get it inside, but Israel (Jenrette) – I told him, ‘You have to go up stronger and dunk the basketball.’ I understand it’s something that’s coming new to him. He’s still getting accustomed to his body. He’s still raw but with him and DJ missing those inside, it was pretty deflating only because they were capitalizing off those misses. If we knock down those free throws, we still win that game.”
A key area the ‘Cats were unable to take advantage of in Saturday’s matchup was dribble penetration. In last weekend’s matchup, the tandem of senior guard James Siplen and sophomore Jabarri Williams wreaked havoc on the Vikings off the dribble en route to 45 points combined in the 62-48 victory.
Williams went down with a lower back injury late in the second quarter and did not return – spending the remainder of the night with an ice bag on his left hip.
Without Williams, Siplen was left to generate looks at the basket and while he saw some success at times, the Vikings managed to clog the paint and make looks at the rim a lot tougher than the previous matchup.
“He’s honestly the engine to our offense,” Lee said of Williams. “He makes everybody around him better. Whenever you lose a guy like that who does the intangibles, it definitely hurts us but we still had plenty of opportunities at the rim.
“We missed a lot of layups and those free throws that we hit last game, we missed and that was something that really hurt us. I think we missed close to 15 free throws. We still were obviously capable of winning the game, there were just small mistakes where sometimes it doesn’t roll your way but we’ll be better next time.”
Siplen led the ‘Cats with 12 points while Berry was the only other player in double figures with 10 points in the loss.
Back-to-back treys from New gave Lowndes a 27-26 halftime lead.
The Vikings opened the third quarter on a 7-1 run before ‘Cats forward David Albritton drove and lost his defender on a spin move for a layup followed by a two-handed slam by Berry off of a Vikings turnover to narrow the gap to 34-31 midway through the quarter.
A spinning hook plus the foul by Black, who converted the three-point play, stole the ball and made a layup two possessions later to put Lowndes ahead 39-31 with 3:10 left in the quarter. The ‘Cats responded with consecutive layups by Cameron Jackson and Siplen, followed by a pair of free throws by Siplen to pull within two with 2:08 to go in the frame, but the Vikings found an answer.
A layup from Siplen brought the ‘Cats within two at 41-339, but Shoptaw splashed a triple from the left wing. Then, off of a quick miss by the ‘Cats, Shoptaw took one dribble and fired a left-handed outlet pass nearly 40 feet to Compton for a triple with 12.9 seconds left to push the advantage to 47-39 for the Vikings.
Staying connected, the ‘Cats inbounded and worked down the clock for a final shot as Jackson nailed a 3 of his own from the left wing to beat the buzzer to make it a 47-42 game headed to the fourth.
The Vikings took their largest lead of the night at 11 points when New buried a 3 to make it 57-46 with 2:30 remaining. Though a dunk and a tip-in by Jenrette made it a seven-point game late, the Vikings put the game away with a nice feed in the paint from Shoptaw to Black for a layup and New split a pair of free throws for the final margin.
The ‘Cats round out the regular season Monday when they visit the Colquitt County Packers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
VIKETTES 57, LADY ‘CATS 47
The Valdosta girls saw their eight-game winning streak and their perfect region record blemished as the aggressive Lowndes Vikettes (14-7, 5-1 Region) out-hustled the Lady ‘Cats (15-9, 6-1) for a 57-47 win in the opener.
Unlike last week’s matchup, the Lady ‘Cats never seemed comfortable Saturday – shooting 33% from the floor, 4 of 15 from 3-point range and just 3 of 12 from the free throw line along with 19 turnovers in the loss.
The turning point in the game came early in the third quarter. Trailing 34-27 at halftime, the Lady ‘Cats opened the third on a 6-0 run as Denver Arnold knocked down a 3 followed by an Essence Cody free throw and a deep fadeaway jumper along the right baseline by Nadia Gardner pulled Valdosta within one, 34-33.
The one-point deficit would be the closest the Lady ‘Cats would get the rest of the game. The Vikettes went up by 45-37 as Kaci Demps hit a short floater in the paint and Otaifo Esenabhalu split a pair at the line.
Arnold responded with a pull-up jumper and a layup to beat the buzzer to head to the fourth trailing 45-41.
Things unraveled for Valdosta in the fourth quarter as Kimora Wade’s layup keyed a decisive stretch for the Lowndes. Another floater and a steal and easy layup from Demps opened up a 51-41 lead for the Vikettes with 6:22 to play.
The lead would swell to 12 on a layup from Esenabhalu with 4:52 remaining as Lowndes outscored Valdosta 12-6 in the final period to secure the win.
Valdosta coach E.A. Wilcox was unavailable for comment after the game.
Demps and Esenabhalu scored 13 points apiece to lead the Vikettes while Aryana Thomas added 12 points in the win.
Arnold led all scored with 16 points for Valdosta, but shot just 7 of 20 from the floor with eight turnovers in the game.
Cody overcame an early right ankle injury to post her 12th double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds along with seven blocks in the loss. Cody struggled offensively, shooting just 4 of 15 from the floor and 3 of 8 from the free throw line as Esenabhalu rebounded from getting outplayed by the McDonald’s All-American last weekend.
Despite her offensive woes, defensively, Cody has continued to shine. Over her last four games, she’s rejected 23 shots for an average of 5.75 per game.
The Lady ‘Cats face the Colquitt County Lady Packers Monday night on the road to end the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
