VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta plans is changing Continental Drive to Willie Houseal Drive, named after lifelong resident Dr. Willie Houseal. The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at Scott Park.
The change comes after the City Council voted 6-1 in favor of renaming the street this past December. District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody noted that Houseal’s contributions to the district, as well as his general leadership, makes him a prime candidate for this change.
Houseal, current chairman of the Pinevale Alumni Association, served as a councilman in District 1 from 1985-89. He said he wanted the street name change “to mean something more than just another name on a sign post."
