VALDOSTA – The observance of Halloween prompts a new event from the city in coming weeks.
FestiFall – a fall festival which will gather city departments and the community for trick-or-treating and other activities – is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue.
Booths from more than 10 city departments will spread out across the grass to accommodate social distancing and will showcase a Halloween or fall theme, said Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer.
“We had a lot of questions beginning in September about trick-or-treating and Halloween,” she said. “The City of Valdosta wanted to give parents a safe and fun event option for their kids this Halloween.”
Guests will be given a free tote for trick-or-treating. Other festivities are an inflatable corn maze, a bean bag toss, bowling and a lollipop pull.
Costumes are encouraged, according to organizers.
The city safety committee plans a booth offering additional personal protective equipment for anyone needing a mask or hand sanitizer, Johnson said. Masks are required for the event.
Johnson said activity stations will be cleansed after each child participates.
FestiFall "allows our city departments to interact with the public,” she said. “Community involvement/outreach continues to be a priority for the City of Valdosta.”
The city seeks fair and/or carnival food vendors for FestiFall.
Call Valdosta Main Street, (229) 259-3577, to learn more about becoming a vendor.
