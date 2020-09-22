VALDOSTA – Valdosta Daily Times Publisher Jeff Masters has announced he will step down Oct. 2 after nine years at the newspaper’s helm and 20 years with its parent company, CNHI, LLC.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Masters said. “We have a strong team in place and despite the difficulty of the coronavirus pandemic, the paper continues as the primary source of news and advertising for the community.”
Masters, 55, said he informed the staff of his decision Monday morning, “expressing my sincere appreciation for their good work and commitment to quality. I will definitely miss working with them.”
Donna Barrett, CNHI’s president and chief executive officer, praised Masters’ contribution to the company and The Valdosta Daily Times.
“Jeff’s professionalism, leadership skills and passion for success were always very special,” Barrett said.
A native of Cordele, Masters has served as publisher of The Valdosta Daily Times since 2011. He joined the parent company in 2000 when CNHI acquired a cluster of South Georgia papers from the Thomson Corp. He has served as a CNHI vice president and division manager, a regional publisher and a sales and marketing executive.
Masters played an integral role in transitioning The Valdosta Daily Times and its sister publications into the internet era with online websites, developing successful advertising supplements and launching community magazines.
“These were the initiatives I’m most proud of,” he said. “Talented people performing critical functions allowed us to grow the newspapers in new ways.”
As for major challenges, he said nothing compares to the pandemic, which has significantly affected newspaper industry revenue.
“I couldn’t imagine the impact,” he said. “Yet we strive every day to do our very best under difficult conditions. It will take time to get back.”
His parting message to the community: “Support your local newspaper. They need you and you need them to stay informed about what is relevant, what is useful and what is important.”
Masters said he’s not ready to announce his future plans, but that he will continue to live in the community.
