Valdosta Daily Times earns ad awards

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Daily Times advertising department has won multiple awards in the 2020 Georgia Press Association’s Advertising Contest.
The Times received a first-place award for Newspaper Promotion Out of Print for its Halloween Bag promotion in Division B.
The newspaper also garnered a first-place award in the Miscellaneous Division for Sugar Plum Fairies.
Second-place awards were received in best Online Banner Ad for the Best of South Georgia 2019 campaign and for Non-Traditional Ad for Mr. B’s Market – Fan advertisements.
“The ads themselves are an integral part of the success of any advertising campaign. Our team puts in so much effort to create unique and eye-catching ads that aren’t just blocks of color on a page,” said Kristi Hill, advertising director.
“Winning these awards is a welcomed surprise during these uncertain times in advertising and sales. It shows our success not only in print advertising, but in digital ads and speciality products as well. Hopefully this recognition will convince more businesses to partner with us on their marketing campaigns."
Jeff Masters, publisher of The Valdosta Daily Times, said the newspaper values relationships and partnerships established with local businesses to reach consumers.
He noted ad design is one of the services The Times offers through the ad department.
“An ad that is designed to convey the desired message will bring attention and results,” he said. “The newspaper depends on the success of local businesses who in turn place advertisements with us. This relationship funds the newspaper to enable us to be the source of local news and advertising in our community.”
Email kristi.hill@gaflnews.com for more information about advertising with the The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.