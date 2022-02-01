Valdosta crime rates dip

VALDOSTA — Overall crime rates went down in Valdosta in 2021, police said Monday.
A statement from the Valdosta Police Department said there was a 4.8% decrease in “part one” crimes in 2021 compared to 2020. “Part one” crimes include rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft and larceny.
There were 2,203 part one crimes overall in 2021, the police said.
Valdosta had seven homicides in 2021, down from 10 in 2020, Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. Seven homicides were cleared by arrest in 2021, including one dating from 2020, she said.
The City of Valdosta saw a significant drop in property crimes in 2021, with 72 fewer burglary cases than the 2020 numbers. The police department has also experienced a decrease in calls for service responding to 70,499 in 2021 versus 73,920 in 2020, the statement said.
The Valdosta Police Department recovered stolen property valued at $1,663,187. However, the department did see an increase of 14 aggravated assaults and an increase of one motor vehicle theft in 2021, compared to 2020.
The police department has seen a 19% decrease in crime during the past seven years, the statement said.
"Our department, like many other law enforcement agencies, has felt the sting of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet every day, our officers still decide to put on their badges and uniforms and go out to serve our city. We want to assure our residents that we have and will continue to enforce the law," Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
