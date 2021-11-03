Valdosta couple plead guilty to child porn charges

VALDOSTA – A Lowndes County couple has pleaded guilty to federal chid pornography charges.
Jayson E. Wright, 35, of Valdosta entered guilty pleas to two counts of production of child pornography Oct. 28, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement. Kara Wright, 32, of Valdosta pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on June 10, the statement said.
Both face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment to be followed by no less than five years up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on each count. In addition, both will have to register as sex offenders for life upon release from prison, the statement said.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Originally, Jayson Wright faced six counts of producing child pornography while Kara Wright faced three, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in September.
The justice department said parents and guardians of children whose children may have come into contact with Jayson or Kara Wright should contact hotlines to share any concerns related to this investigation:
—Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE
— Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division: (229) 671-2950.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.