VALDOSTA – Rain poured and wind blew, yet not a single face looked dismayed.
"Water is blessing, so we're already ahead of the curve," joked Lee McArthur, chairman of the board for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
Dozens gathered at Miller Business Park to attend "The Blessing of the Grounds." The ceremony celebrated the expansion of the CJB Applied Technologies, a company specializing in contract formulation and development in the agricultural market, with the construction of a new 8.4-acre standalone facility.
The expansion will create 10 new jobs and bring $2.5 million of capital investment. The building will be completed May or June of 2020.
Clinton Beeland, president and chief executive officer of CJB Applied Technologies and its sister company CJB Industries, expressed his excitement to remain and expand in Valdosta-Lowdnes County.
“We’ve expanded our operation, so we can bring more chemists and business personnel to enhance our business,” Beeland said. “We need the facilities to attract people."
CJB Applied Technologies has been in existence for three years and employs 120 people, while CJB Industries has been in business for 23 years. Of the 10 new jobs created, four positions have been filled so far, and the company is still accepting applications.
For Beeland, the local market offers several attractive reasons to expand.
Already with chemists and biologists from Valdosta State University on his staff and in close proximity to Beeland's alma mater of Georgia Institute of Technology and the state of Florida, staying is a logical choice, Beeland said.
"We have a great support system here," he said.
Beeland, who sits on the board of Georgia Tech, added his company will continue to hire and pull from the school down to South Georgia.
The company explored expanding into areas such as Jacksonville, Fla., and other parts of the southeast and the country at-large, but the numerous advantages of Valdosta-Lowndes County ultimately won out.
"We're in the agricultural center of the southeast, which is what we work with ... so it just made sense for us to come here," Beeland said.
Seeing a local business grow and decide to remain local is a welcome site for Andrea Schruijer.
"The majority of job growth in a community comes from existing industries and small business," said Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.
She said she feels the community receives momentum when businesses choose to stay home.
"It's a huge testament to our community about our workforce, and how this is a great place to do business," Schruijer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.