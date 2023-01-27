VALDOSTA — The Azalea City’s jobless rate dipped in December.
The jobless rate for metro Valdosta — encompassing Lowndes, Lanier, Brooks and Echols counties — in December was 2.8%, down two-tenths of a percent from November, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor.
A year ago, the rate was 2.9%.
The labor force dropped in Valdosta by 393 and ended the month with 62,485. That number went down by 1,526 when compared to December 2021, labor officials said.
Valdosta finished December with 60,707 employees, a decrease of 278 from November to December and down by 1,436 when compared to the same time a year ago, the labor department said.
The city ended December with 56,700 jobs. That number was down 200 from November to December and up by 200 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 24% in Valdosta in December. When compared to last December, claims were up by about 21%, according to the statement.
“Georgia’s highly skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of the state,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in a statement. “With the unemployment rate trending lower than the national average, we are well-positioned to help businesses remain competitive and find top-tier talent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.