VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education will hold its monthly work session/called meeting Thursday, March 26.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.
While the board cannot prohibit the public from attending, the current rules in place about having no more than 10 people gathered together means people interested in attending are encouraged to do so virtually, Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said.
Cason said the meeting will be streamed on the same page where the live football games are typically streamed and can be found on the Valdosta City Schools website.
The meeting will begin 7 p.m. Thursday at the superintendent's office.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
