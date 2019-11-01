VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools has confirmed a teacher in the district is currently under investigation.
“Because this is a personnel matter, details of the investigation cannot be disclosed. Any reports of violations to the Code of Ethics are taken extremely seriously by the administration of Valdosta City Schools,” according to a statement from Valdosta City Schools. “Our goal is to ensure the emotional well-being and safety of all VCS students and staff members.”
The teacher has been placed on administrative leave until that process has been completed.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue to follow this story.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
