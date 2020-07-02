VALDOSTA – Masks, classroom seating, school transportation and virtual learning were among issues weighed during Valdosta City Schools forum this week.
Valdosta City Schools held two forums Wednesday, one for faculty and one for parents, to discuss reopening plans.
Plans for reopening have been weighed heavily since schools officially shut down for the remainder of the school year.
While Dr. Todd Cason discussed several aspects of reopening during each forum, he stressed the importance of keeping in mind that things could change based on the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Valdosta City Schools previously sent out a survey asking for feedback. At the end of the survey, school officials asked for volunteers to participate in the forums. People who marked they'd like to attend were sent an invitation to attend in-person at the Performing Arts Center Wednesday. The general public could tune in via Facebook Live.
Many participants voiced concerns about masks.
Cason said, based on plans as of Wednesday, employees would each be given one cloth face mask to wear. School employees would be required to wear masks except when teachers are teaching. Masks would be required when teachers have one-on-one discussions with students.
While he will strongly suggest parents have their children wear masks, Cason said it will not be a requirement.
“A dress code is hard enough to enforce,” Cason said. “So if a kid showed up without a mask, do we send those kids home? We can't suspend them all or send them to ISS (in-school suspension).”
Minimal interaction between students outside of the classroom will be stressed. City school officials are considering elementary and possibly middle school students eating lunch in their classrooms. Different lunch plans may be put in place for high school students.
Cafeteria staff will wear all the proper safety gear and, where possible, have a barrier between themselves and students. Disposable utensils and plates will be used.
Social distancing measures will be in place with students being asked to keep three to six feet apart. Currently, there are no plans for disciplinary action should a student violate social distancing guidelines.
“Keep in mind we are talking about children,” Cason said. “We don't want to make school look like a prison.”
Non-essential visitors will be limited, meaning certain activities may be limited or prohibited in the coming school year.
Parents are encouraged to bring their kids to school versus using buses and it will be suggested doors open earlier so students can enter classrooms instead of congregating before school starts.
For families who cannot bring students to school, plans are in place for bus riders. There will be assigned seating with each student having the same seat buddy throughout the year. Buses will be disinfected daily and the windows will be kept down, weather permitting.
“We cannot eliminate COVID-19, but we can mitigate it,” Cason said. “There is nothing we can put in place to stop it.”
Thursday, Valdosta City Schools released two options for parents to select for returning to school: traditional and virtual.
The traditional model would include all of the mentioned safety measures. If the school were to shut down again, assigned Chromebooks would be used for at-home digital days. Parents need to fill out a form to state if their child will need transportation.
The virtual model will allow students to checkout a Chromebook and complete all work at home. The model requires a parent or other adult serve as a learning coach that facilitates and supports the student. An online commitment will be required. Elementary would have a one-year commitment and all other grades would have a one-semester commitment with an opportunity to withdraw in December.
Choices must be submitted to Valdosta City Schools, either online or in person, by July 16.
All forms needed by Valdosta City Schools parents can be found at gocats.org.
The official plan will be released by the school system the week of July 6 with administrators stressing this is an ever-changing situation.
Valdosta City Schools plans to return to classes Aug. 6.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
