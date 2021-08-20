VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will offer temporary virtual learning to students starting Monday, Aug. 30.
“While our return to school plan for the 2021-22 school year is in-person instruction, the health and safety of our students, staff and families is always a top priority,” school officials said in a statement Friday.
“Instruction and assessment will occur exclusively at home with the exception of the Georgia Milestones which must be administered face-to-face,” city school officials said.
The requirements for students and parents if they elect the virtual learning option are:
– Elementary school students must remain in virtual learning until the end of nine-week grading period.
– Middle and high school students must remain in virtual learning until the end of the semester.
City school officials said, “Our plan is to be back 100% face-to-face as soon we feel that it is possible to do so.”
Parents will be given the option to register for virtual learning beginning 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, to Wednesday, Aug. 25.
VCS will continue face-to-face instruction for students while wearing their masks.
