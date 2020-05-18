VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School virtually recognized its honor graduates.
“Students honored this evening represent our world of the future,” VHS Principal Dr. Janice Richardson said Friday evening during the award video. “The awards received are a direct result of hard work and determination. Parents and teachers, you have made a profound impact on the success of these fine students.”
To be an honor graduate, a student must maintain a 90 or above academic grade point average for all four years of high school or have an academic GPA of at least an 85 with six AP/IB or academic dual-enrollment credits.
The full video of all the graduates plus some additional scholarships received by students can be found on the Valdosta City Schools website and Facebook page.
VHS 2020 honor graduates are:
Katelyn E. Lancaster, valedictorian.
Albert M. Kang, salutatorian.
Mansi B. Patel, third honor graduate.
Yasseen A. Al Mahdaoui
Amiya M. Allen
Margaret A. Barnett
Abbie R. Baskin
Callie A. Belflower
Daliyah N. Bennett
Jylon N. Bennett
Brooke A. Berlin
Siobahan D. Berrian
Ashton M. Bolton
Brianna J. Breeden
Trent C. Broome
Timothy E. Bush
Logan B. Calkins
Morgan E. Cannon
Alexandria D. Carter
Artis D. Carter
Rachel M. Carter
Jayla D. Cody
Madison L. Coleman
Jade A. Conway
Edward F. Corona
James A. Correll
William C. Correll
Jacob T. Daniels
Joh'Naya W. Daniels
Nikayah L. Darity
Brooke C. Daugherty
Cassandra G. Doscher
Paola P. Feliz Pena
McCoy J. Fennell
Ja'Nya C. Ferguson
Alicia M. Foster
Damia L. Gibbs
Ziya A. Gibbs
Julian T. Gonzalez
Alyssa J. Grace
Raven M. Griffith
James B. Grimsley
Charlesie S. Hammond
Dominique J. Harrell
Michael D. Harris
Shadeeka S. Harris
Haleigh H. Hennly
Caitlin E. Herring
Jazmin Hinojo
Briana D. Hooper
Braden D. Howard
Tyshaun A. Hutson
Emma G. Jack
Dwight James
Dustin J. Jarvis
Cherica D. Johnson
Christopher A. Johnson
Jade S. Johnson
Evan J. Karmann
Bless F. Kelly
LaMees R. Khalil
Jakiera N. King
Shelby E. Knowles
Joshua D. Krispin
Kenya J. Lampkin
Julia G. Lansdell
Michale R. Lawrence
Yan Ru Lin
Michael J. Lindsey
Ti'Geronika I. Lindsey
Jamilyah S. Little
Arieon M. Locks
Brianete V. Martinez Casiano
Matthew R. Miller
Andrew C. Minchew
Chasidy D. Moore
Danielle A. Moore
Alanis T. Morris
Detrevious J. Murphy
Ryleigh D. Musgrove
Amelia Campbell Mutert
Xzaukearia F. Newton
Sophia K. Noll
Emory O. Parramore
Lillian R. Parrish
Ishika P. Patel
Jay S. Patel
Khushi V. Patel
Kathryn E. Plumb
Hector R. Prieto
Matthew T. Puckett
Ericah R. Ratcliffe
Reed K. Reagin
Carissa G. Reonas
Elizabeth M. Rigdon
Jalisa S. Robertson
Emiliana Rodriguez
Sarah A. Rourke
Cara A. Sellars
Nathalee R. Simoneau
Madelyn J. Sipplin
Caleb B. Sirmans
Aniya K. Smith
Connor M. Smith
Justice T. Smith
Ivy N. Tarver
McKenzie J. Thomas
Olivia M. Tillman
Bailey X. Vu
Chloe M. Walker
Jaidan R. Walker
Kylie A. Wester
Sean M. Whatley
William R. White
Bryson A. Williams
Cierra M. Williams
Hailey M. Williams
Kailey D. Williams
Rianne S. Williams
Ella R. Wilson
All graduates will be recognized Friday, May 22, during a “drive-through” graduation ceremony. Beginning at 6 p.m., seniors are asked to wear their cap and gowns and ride in the passenger seat of their vehicle. May 22 is the date that would have been the 2020 class graduation.
Families are encouraged to ride in the car with the graduate, but each graduate is only allowed one car. This event will be live-streamed so that friends and families can view the ceremony in its entirety as Valdosta High's campus is not set up in a way that would allow for people to come physically view the event.
The ceremony will be led by the valedictorian, salutatorian and third honor graduate who will all be in limousines. Cars participating can be decorated if the senior chooses to do so.
Students participating must remain in their vehicle but will still have their names called and will be handed a diploma.
However, the event will not be taking the place of a physical graduation. Valdosta City Schools still plans to host a graduation ceremony June 26 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Further details will be made available to the class June 17.
