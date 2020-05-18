VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School virtually recognized its honor graduates.

“Students honored this evening represent our world of the future,” VHS Principal Dr. Janice Richardson said Friday evening during the award video. “The awards received are a direct result of hard work and determination. Parents and teachers, you have made a profound impact on the success of these fine students.”

To be an honor graduate, a student must maintain a 90 or above academic grade point average for all four years of high school or have an academic GPA of at least an 85 with six AP/IB or academic dual-enrollment credits.

The full video of all the graduates plus some additional scholarships received by students can be found on the Valdosta City Schools website and Facebook page.

VHS 2020 honor graduates are:

Katelyn E. Lancaster, valedictorian.

Albert M. Kang, salutatorian.

Mansi B. Patel, third honor graduate.

Yasseen A. Al Mahdaoui

Amiya M. Allen

Margaret A. Barnett

Abbie R. Baskin

Callie A. Belflower

Daliyah N. Bennett

Jylon N. Bennett

Brooke A. Berlin

Siobahan D. Berrian

Ashton M. Bolton

Brianna J. Breeden

Trent C. Broome

Timothy E. Bush

Logan B. Calkins

Morgan E. Cannon

Alexandria D. Carter

Artis D. Carter

Rachel M. Carter

Jayla D. Cody

Madison L. Coleman

Jade A. Conway

Edward F. Corona

James A. Correll

William C. Correll

Jacob T. Daniels

Joh'Naya W. Daniels

Nikayah L. Darity

Brooke C. Daugherty

Cassandra G. Doscher

Paola P. Feliz Pena

McCoy J. Fennell

Ja'Nya C. Ferguson

Alicia M. Foster

Damia L. Gibbs

Ziya A. Gibbs

Julian T. Gonzalez

Alyssa J. Grace

Raven M. Griffith

James B. Grimsley

Charlesie S. Hammond

Dominique J. Harrell

Michael D. Harris

Shadeeka S. Harris

Haleigh H. Hennly

Caitlin E. Herring

Jazmin Hinojo

Briana D. Hooper

Braden D. Howard

Tyshaun A. Hutson

Emma G. Jack

Dwight James

Dustin J. Jarvis

Cherica D. Johnson

Christopher A. Johnson

Jade S. Johnson

Evan J. Karmann

Bless F. Kelly

LaMees R. Khalil

Jakiera N. King

Shelby E. Knowles

Joshua D. Krispin

Kenya J. Lampkin

Julia G. Lansdell

Michale R. Lawrence

Yan Ru Lin

Michael J. Lindsey

Ti'Geronika I. Lindsey

Jamilyah S. Little

Arieon M. Locks

Brianete V. Martinez Casiano

Matthew R. Miller

Andrew C. Minchew

Chasidy D. Moore

Danielle A. Moore

Alanis T. Morris

Detrevious J. Murphy

Ryleigh D. Musgrove

Amelia Campbell Mutert

Xzaukearia F. Newton

Sophia K. Noll

Emory O. Parramore

Lillian R. Parrish

Ishika P. Patel

Jay S. Patel

Khushi V. Patel

Kathryn E. Plumb

Hector R. Prieto

Matthew T. Puckett

Ericah R. Ratcliffe

Reed K. Reagin

Carissa G. Reonas

Elizabeth M. Rigdon

Jalisa S. Robertson

Emiliana Rodriguez

Sarah A. Rourke

Cara A. Sellars

Nathalee R. Simoneau

Madelyn J. Sipplin

Caleb B. Sirmans

Aniya K. Smith

Connor M. Smith

Justice T. Smith

Ivy N. Tarver

McKenzie J. Thomas

Olivia M. Tillman

Bailey X. Vu

Chloe M. Walker

Jaidan R. Walker

Kylie A. Wester

Sean M. Whatley

William R. White

Bryson A. Williams

Cierra M. Williams

Hailey M. Williams

Kailey D. Williams

Rianne S. Williams

Ella R. Wilson

All graduates will be recognized Friday, May 22, during a “drive-through” graduation ceremony. Beginning at 6 p.m., seniors are asked to wear their cap and gowns and ride in the passenger seat of their vehicle. May 22 is the date that would have been the 2020 class graduation.

Families are encouraged to ride in the car with the graduate, but each graduate is only allowed one car. This event will be live-streamed so that friends and families can view the ceremony in its entirety as Valdosta High's campus is not set up in a way that would allow for people to come physically view the event.

The ceremony will be led by the valedictorian, salutatorian and third honor graduate who will all be in limousines. Cars participating can be decorated if the senior chooses to do so.

Students participating must remain in their vehicle but will still have their names called and will be handed a diploma.

However, the event will not be taking the place of a physical graduation. Valdosta City Schools still plans to host a graduation ceremony June 26 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Further details will be made available to the class June 17. 

Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you