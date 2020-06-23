Valdosta city school board meets Jun 23, 2020 1 hr ago VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Board of Education will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Valdosta Middle School. Anyone wishing to view the meeting live may do so through the VCS Facebook page, school officials said in a statement. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags School Board Valdosta Board Of Education Official School Education Statement Meeting Valdosta Middle School Valdosta Recommended for you Online Poll Would you go to a sporting event if it were open now? You voted: Yes, I'm not concerned about COVID-19. I want the pandemic to run its course first. We need a vaccine before I'll be comfortable in crowds. Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesValdosta police sued for $700K in excessive force caseGeorgia experiences highest 24-hour case spike to dateOfficials: New Valdosta-Lowndes County virus lockdown unlikelyLowndes COVID-19 cases rise by 69 WednesdayGBI investigating excessive force claims in Adel man's arrestLowndes man arrested in Cook on child sex chargesLowndes COVID-19 numbers continue to rise ThursdayThirty one more COVID-19 cases in Lowndes; Mellow Mushroom temporarily closes due to virusLike Father, Like Son: Lowndes DB Quinn commits to LouisvilleUse of Force: Georgians come to grips with police incidents Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
