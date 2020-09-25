Valdosta City Council votes on project bids

VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Council reviewed various bid proposals for city projects.
Council approved a $188,000 bid for repairs to the sewer system in various locations around Valdosta.
• Approved a $128,000 bid for replacing equipment at the city’s water treatment plant. Council members were told, in order to switch to backup power supplies, a city worker has to don a “space suit” to prevent an arc flash; proposed new equipment would eliminate that situation.
• Approved a $408,000 bid for various improvements to city parks, including upgrades or replacements for basketball courts at Scott, Saunders and Vallotton parks.
• Voted to move forward with a public hearing on a proposal to amend the residential parking overlay district in city land regulations. Discussion concerned parking woes in areas northwest of Remerton which are largely university student rental housing. The vote was split 3-3, with Mayor Scott James Matheson casting a tie-breaking vote.
Comments in the “Citizens to be Heard” portion included a request for aid in upgrading home water pipes, complaints about people making false reports to the police and a request by a representative of Concerned Clergy of Valdosta for the demotion of a police officer involved in a February excessive force case resulting in a lawsuit by Antonio Smith against the city.
The meeting began with Boy Scouts of First Christian Church’s Troop 410 leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The Scouts were attending the meeting as part of an effort to earn their Citizen of the Community badge, Scoutmaster Brent Haggen said. After the pledge, the mayor presented each Scout with a commemorative coin.
