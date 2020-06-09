VALDOSTA – The regularly scheduled Valdosta City Council meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, council chambers, City Hall, 216 E. Central Ave.
The council meeting will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page and website – www.valdostacity.com, city officials said in a statement.
In an effort to meet social distancing requirements, residents wishing to address the mayor and council can submit questions and/or comments to Teresa S. Bolden, city clerk, via e-mail – tbolden@valdostacity.com, prior to noon Thursday, June 11.
For more information, contact Bolden, (229) 259-3503.
